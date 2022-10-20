Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Mexico confident U.S. will expand humanitarian access for Venezuelans

The U.S. government is likely to increase the number of Venezuelans to which it grants humanitarian access under a recent migrant accord, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday. Under a bilateral plan announced last Wednesday, Washington said it would grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air, while enabling U.S. officials to expel to Mexico those caught trying to cross illegally by land.

U.S. Senate candidate Fetterman releases doctor letter saying he is OK

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania released a doctor's letter on Wednesday that said he was recovering well from a stroke and has no work restrictions. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who faces Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November's election, has gradually returned to the campaign trail in recent months after suffering a stroke in May that he said nearly killed him.

U.S. senator to hold EV battery hearing if GOP takes control

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday said he will hold a hearing on electric vehicle batteries and sourcing issues if his party takes control after the November midterm elections. Graham, who would be Budget Committee chair under GOP control, said the hearing would look at the impact of the shift to EVs on automakers and the oil industry.

U.S. committee recommends COVID shot for CDC's free vaccine program

An expert committee on Wednesday recommended that COVID-19 shots become part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) vaccine program for children, which provides many types of free inoculations to millions of kids each year. While all COVID-19 vaccines are currently provided free in the United States by the federal government, the U.S. public health emergency is expected to end in early 2023 and the private market will take over distribution of COVID vaccines and treatments.

Trump deposed in writer's defamation suit over rape claim

Donald Trump was deposed on Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit brought in New York by writer E. Jean Carroll after the former U.S. president denied having raped her, a spokesperson for Carroll said in a statement. "We're pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump's deposition today," the spokesperson said, declining to provide further details.

Pennsylvania man charged with threatening to kill Jan. 6 investigator

A U.S. grand jury has indicted a jailed Pennsylvania man for threatening to kill the chair of the congressional committee investigating the January 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Robert Vargo, 25, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, also threatened to kill the committee chair's family and President Joe Biden, prosecutors said.

Why a small midterm race in Arizona could have big consequences for U.S. democracy

The fight to become Arizona’s next attorney general in November’s midterm elections smashed fundraising records this week. One major reason: the normally backwater contest has potentially big implications for U.S. democracy, election experts said. Arizona is a kingmaker state in U.S. presidential elections, and under Arizona law the attorney general must witness the certification of the election result, has the power to challenge certifications in the courts if they violate state law, and must approve the rulebook that governs how elections are run.

Man arrested at U.S. Capitol with guns in his van

An 80-year-old Georgia man illegally parked on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, saying he wanted to deliver documents to the Supreme Court, was arrested on Wednesday after three guns were found in his van, police said. Tony Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was taken into custody on a single charge of bringing weapons to Capitol grounds, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a written statement. Two passengers in the van were detained but not arrested.

Exclusive-Korean auto giant Hyundai investigating child labor in its U.S. supply chain

Hyundai Motor Co, Korea's top automaker, is investigating child labor violations in its U.S. supply chain and plans to "sever ties" with Hyundai suppliers in Alabama found to have relied on underage workers, the company's global chief operating officer Jose Munoz told Reuters on Wednesday. A Reuters investigative report in July documented children, including a 12-year-old, working at a Hyundai-controlled metal stamping plant in rural Luverne, Alabama, called SMART Alabama, LLC.

Emails show Trump knowingly pressed false voter fraud claims, judge says

A California federal judge on Wednesday said then-U.S. President Donald Trump had signed a sworn statement asserting that voter fraud numbers included in a 2020 election lawsuit were accurate, despite being told the numbers were not correct. U.S. District Judge David Carter made the disclosure in ordering lawyer John Eastman to provide more emails to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters.

