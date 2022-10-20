Wanted criminal held after encounter in Gurugram: Police

A man, wanted in more than a dozen criminal cases, was arrested by the police here after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Mohit, they said, adding that there was a reward of Rs 20,000 on him. Mohit was wanted in more than a dozen cases of robbery, kidnapping, cheating among others. He sustained a bullet injury on his leg during the encounter and has been admitted to a hospital, police said. A stolen motorcycle, a pistol and one cartridge were recovered from him, police said.

After receiving a tip-off about Mohit, police put up barricades near Bajghera village here. The police spotted Mohit on a bike and asked him to stop but he rammed into the barricade, injuring a policeman, officials said. ''The accused did not stop and tried to escape. When the police tried to stop him, he opened fire. In the crossfire, he sustained a bullet injury. He was admitted to a hospital. An fresh FIR has been registered against the accused,'' said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

