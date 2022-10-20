Left Menu

Wanted criminal held after encounter in Gurugram: Police

He sustained a bullet injury on his leg during the encounter and has been admitted to a hospital, police said. The police spotted Mohit on a bike and asked him to stop but he rammed into the barricade, injuring a policeman, officials said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-10-2022 05:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 05:54 IST
Wanted criminal held after encounter in Gurugram: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A man, wanted in more than a dozen criminal cases, was arrested by the police here after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Mohit, they said, adding that there was a reward of Rs 20,000 on him. Mohit was wanted in more than a dozen cases of robbery, kidnapping, cheating among others. He sustained a bullet injury on his leg during the encounter and has been admitted to a hospital, police said. A stolen motorcycle, a pistol and one cartridge were recovered from him, police said.

After receiving a tip-off about Mohit, police put up barricades near Bajghera village here. The police spotted Mohit on a bike and asked him to stop but he rammed into the barricade, injuring a policeman, officials said. ''The accused did not stop and tried to escape. When the police tried to stop him, he opened fire. In the crossfire, he sustained a bullet injury. He was admitted to a hospital. An fresh FIR has been registered against the accused,'' said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022