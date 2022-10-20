PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Truss government in disarray as home secretary Suella Braverman quits - VW faces legal action over climate change lobbying activities

- Government veto on City rules would be 'serious concern', says Bank of England deputy - Police raid Austrian HQ of Selfridges owner Signa

Overview - The UK government, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss, is in a state of chaos as Suella Braverman was forced to quit as home secretary.

- Volkswagen AG is facing legal action by a group of institutional investors, accusing the automaker of not answering questions about its lobbying activities regarding climate change. - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe has said that allowing the government a veto over measures taken by City regulators would be a cause of "serious concern" and could also damage the competitiveness of UK financial regulation.

- Austrian police raided the headquarters of real-estate company Signa Holding GmbH, owner of Selfridges, as part of an investigation by the country's state prosecutor into corruption in the government. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

