PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 20

- Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe has said that allowing the government a veto over measures taken by City regulators would be a cause of "serious concern" and could also damage the competitiveness of UK financial regulation. - Austrian police raided the headquarters of real-estate company Signa Holding GmbH, owner of Selfridges, as part of an investigation by the country's state prosecutor into corruption in the government.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview - The UK government, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss, is in a state of chaos as Suella Braverman was forced to quit as home secretary.

