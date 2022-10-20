Left Menu

Tribal youth from extremism hit states perform during tribal youth exchange programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 06:10 IST
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 06:10 IST
More than 200 youngsters from three extremism affected states participated in the 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, aimed at main streaming the tribal youth, here on Wednesday.

The participants were from Sukma and Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh and Jamui Districts of Bihar, according to a press release.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan has been organising the programme since 2006 in collaboration and financial support from the department of Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Ministry of Home Affairs. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur was impressed with the performances.

''I'm happy that not only you have participated in this programme but also did a lot of research in a right way and presented your thoughts effectively,'' he said.

The aim of this programme is to sensitize LWE Tribal Youth to Rich Cultural Heritage of India and to enable them to appreciate the concept of unity in diversity, expose them to development activities and industrial advancement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

