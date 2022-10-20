Left Menu

2 cyclists killed after being hit by car in Gurugram, driver arrested

Two bicycle riders were killed after being hit by a car on the Golf Course Road here following which the driver, who is a college student, was nabbed, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-10-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 06:10 IST
Two bicycle riders were killed after being hit by a car on the Golf Course Road here following which the driver, who is a college student, was nabbed, police said on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Dharmpal (70), a native of Raneela village in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district and Saheb Khan (32), a native of Bardhaman district in West Bengal, they said. The incident occurred Tuesday. The speed of the car was such that after hitting the first bicycle rider it veered off its course and hit the other cyclist on the other side of the road, a police official said. An FIR was registered against the car driver Naveen (21), a resident of Wazirabad village, under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (causing damage) of IPC at Sushant Lok police station.

''We have arrested the car driver who is a college student. He was let off on bail after he joined the investigation. We handed over the bodies to kin after the postmortem and further probe is underway,'' said SHO of Sushant Lok Police Station Deepak Kumar. PTI COR NSD NSD

