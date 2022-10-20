Left Menu

U.S., allies discuss Iranian drone transfers to Russia at U.N. -U.S. State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2022 06:36 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 06:36 IST
  Country:
  United States

The United States, Britain and France raised the issue of Iran's alleged transfer of drones to Russia at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"We expressed our grave concerns about Russia’s acquisition of these UAVs from Iran," Price said in a statement. "We now have abundant evidence that these UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure."

"We will not hesitate to use our sanctions and other appropriate tools on all involved in these transfers," Price said.

