UP govt signs 13 MoUs worth Rs 564 cr at Defence Expo 2022: Minister Gupta

The Uttar Pradesh government has inked 13 agreements with various firms promising investment worth Rs 564 crore in the state at the Defence Expo 2022 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, state cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta has said.

The MoUs have been inked by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and investments will be made in the UP Defence Industrial Corridor being developed by it, he said on Wednesday.

Gupta, the industrial development minister, is representing the state at the Defence Expo 2022, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat's capital city on Wednesday.

''With inspiration from the prime minister and under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is continuously moving forward in the field of industrial development,'' the minister said, noting that the state has a ''huge potential'' in the industrial corridor for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the defence armament sector.

Earlier in the day after unveiling the UPEIDA's stall at the mega event, the cabinet minister interacted with investors and informed them about the Defence and Aerospace Employment Promotion Policy, 2018 (Revised).

