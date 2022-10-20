Swiss prosecutors appeal against acquittals of Blatter, Platini -NZZ
Swiss federal prosecutors have filed an appeal to overturn the acquittals of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and France footballing legend Michel Platini on corruption charges, the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper said. ($1=1.0049 Swiss francs)
A judge said the pair's account of a 'gentlemen's agreement' for FIFA to pay Platini 2 million Swiss francs ($1.99 million)for consulting work was credible, and serious doubts existed about the prosecution's allegation that it was a fraudulent payment. Prosecutors had said at the time they would examine the written verdict before deciding whether to appeal against the two, who were once among the most powerful figures in global soccer and had denied wrongdoing.
The office of the Swiss attorney general did not immediately reply to a request for comment out of office hours. ($1=1.0049 Swiss francs)
