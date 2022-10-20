Left Menu

China considers reducing COVID quarantine for visitors - Bloomberg News

There is, however, no clarity on how the new restrictions around home quarantine would apply to foreigners and other visitors without a residence in China, the report added. Currently, China requires travelers to isolate for 10 days on entry into the country, with seven days in a hotel room, followed by three days of home monitoring.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-10-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 10:46 IST
China considers reducing COVID quarantine for visitors - Bloomberg News
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors from 10 to seven days, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Officials are targetting a cut in the quarantine period to two days in a hotel and then five days at home, the report said. There is, however, no clarity on how the new restrictions around home quarantine would apply to foreigners and other visitors without a residence in China, the report added.

Currently, China requires travelers to isolate for 10 days on entry into the country, with seven days in a hotel room, followed by three days of home monitoring. The reported cut comes as Beijing boosts measures to stop COVID-19, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its case load in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022