Builder commits suicide by jumping off high rise building in Mumbai

A well known real estate developer allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of a building in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday. An investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by builder Paras Porwal, the official said without elaborating.

The incident took place in the morning in Kalachowki area of central Mumbai following which police rushed to the spot, the official said.

