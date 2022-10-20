Left Menu

Builder commits suicide by jumping off high rise building in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 11:09 IST
Builder commits suicide by jumping off high rise building in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A well known real estate developer allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of a building in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday. An investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by builder Paras Porwal, the official said without elaborating.

The incident took place in the morning in Kalachowki area of central Mumbai following which police rushed to the spot, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022