UK's Trevelyan: I am shocked about parliamentary vote reports

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 12:00 IST
Anne-Marie Trevelyan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's transport minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Thursday she was shocked to hear reports claiming politicians in Prime Minister Liz Truss's Conservatives were manhandled to force them to vote with the government.

When asked about the scenes in parliament on Wednesday, Trevelyan said: "I wasn't in the lobbies, but I am shocked to hear the descriptions of what went on."

"We are well respected across the world as a parliament where democracy and freedom is at the heart of what we do and I hope that Mr. Speaker will be investigating closely."

