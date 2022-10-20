UK transport minister says 'still the case' PM Truss will fight next election
20-10-2022
British transport minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she believed Prime Minister Liz Truss would lead the ruling Conservatives into the next general election after a day of chaos for the government on Wednesday.
When asked by Times Radio if Liz Truss will fight the next election, Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: "I think at the moment that is still the case."
