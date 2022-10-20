Left Menu

Builder Paras Porwal commits suicide by jumping off multi-storey building in Mumbai

Porwal allegedly jumped to death around 6 am from the balcony of the gym at his residence in Shanti Kamal housing society building near Chinchpokli railway station, the official said.

Updated: 20-10-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 12:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Well known real estate developer Paras Porwal allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of a building in Mumbai on Thursday, a police official said.

Police later found a suicide note at the 57-year-old builder's gym in which it was mentioned that nobody was responsible for his death and no enquiry should be made with anyone, he said. Porwal allegedly jumped to death around 6 am from the balcony of the gym at his residence in Shanti Kamal housing society building near Chinchpokli railway station, the official said. A passer-by alerted police following which personnel from the Kalachowki police station rushed to the spot, he said. The body was taken to a civic-run hospital for post mortem, he said. An investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by Porwal, the official said.

