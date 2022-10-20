Woman suffers serious burn injuries after dispute with live-in partner in Jharkhand's Dumka

A 22-year-old woman suffered serious burn injuries in Jharkhand’s Dumka district after a dispute with her live-in partner, police said on Thursday.

Both the woman and the man have been rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi from Gopikander, one of the most backward areas in Jharkhand, about 320 km from the state capital.

''Last night, a 22-year-old woman was badly burnt by petrol in Khadkasol village, Gopikandar area of ​​Dumka district after a dispute with a man. The woman was in a live-in relationship with the man. She was admitted to Phoolo Jhano Medical College Hospital in Dumka and her statement has been recorded before the magistrate,'' Nityanand Bhokta, in-charge of Gopikander police station told PTI.

Bhokta said the man had gone outside and when he returned on Wednesday night and not finding the woman he reached her grandmother's house in Khadkasol.

When the woman refused to accompany him saying that her grandmother was ill, there was a fight between them and the man threatened to burn her with petrol.

''Hearing this, the woman was going to throw petrol with the bottle, when it caught fire, due to which she was badly burnt. ...the woman's grandmother had lit a fire ... the man was also injured trying to save her and both were admitted to Phoolo Jhano Medical College Hospital in Dumka from where they were sent to RIMS,'' Bhokta said.

Asked how the bottle of petrol caught fire, the SHO said that the woman's grandmother had lit a fire and man's motorcycle's fuel tank was leaking and he had kept petrol in a bottle.

The official said that the woman has also given a statement in this regard in front of a magistrate.

In August a class 12 student girl succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by a man for refusing her advances while a 14-year-old tribal girl also from Dumka was found hanging from a tree in the district in September, with her mother alleging that she was raped and killed.

