Postgraduate medical admissions: SC upholds 20 pc quota for in-service officers in Maharashtra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 13:05 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the decision of the Maharashtra government to provide 20 per cent reservation for in-service officers in postgraduate medical admissions in the state.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said it was difficult to accept the submission of the petitioners that the government resolution should not apply in the current academic year because of change in rules midway.

''We are of the considered view that the judgement of the Bombay High Court does not call for interference,'' the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by some candidates against a judgment of the high court which refused to grant them relief.

''From the academic year 2022-23, government approval is being given to reserve 20 per cent seats for in-service candidates for admissions to PG medical and diploma courses in government and civic-run medical colleges in the state," the Maharashtra government resolution had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

