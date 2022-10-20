Delhi Police, food safety dept seize 28,000 kg fake cumin from Delhi's Kanjhawala

A joint team of the Department of Food Safety and Delhi Police seized over 28,000 kg of fake cumin following a raid on a manufacturing facility here, officials said on Thursday.

Officials of the food safety department and Delhi Police's Crime Branch conducted the raids in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala Industrial Area on Wednesday, Northwest Delhi Food Safety Officer Pravin Kumar Musaida said.

''Around 28,210 kg of fake cumin and raw materials were seized. A sample of the fake cumin was lifted from the lot,'' he said.

The police sealed the manufacturing unit and one person was arrested, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)