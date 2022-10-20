Left Menu

Delhi Police, food safety dept seize 28,000 kg fake cumin from Delhi's Kanjhawala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 13:07 IST
Delhi Police, food safety dept seize 28,000 kg fake cumin from Delhi's Kanjhawala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A joint team of the Department of Food Safety and Delhi Police seized over 28,000 kg of fake cumin following a raid on a manufacturing facility here, officials said on Thursday.

Officials of the food safety department and Delhi Police's Crime Branch conducted the raids in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala Industrial Area on Wednesday, Northwest Delhi Food Safety Officer Pravin Kumar Musaida said.

''Around 28,210 kg of fake cumin and raw materials were seized. A sample of the fake cumin was lifted from the lot,'' he said.

The police sealed the manufacturing unit and one person was arrested, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022