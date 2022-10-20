38 teachers arrested in CID raids for getting jobs illegally

The Criminal Investigation Department of Karnataka, which is probing the irregularities in the appointment of teachers arrested 38 teachers after carrying out simultaneous raids at 51 places in four districts.

The CID on Wednesday raided the teachers on a complaint by the Department of Public Instruction lodged a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station two months ago stating that there were irregularities in the appointment of teachers in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

Looking into the seriousness of the matter, the Karnataka government handed over the case to the CID. The investigation led to the arrest of 22 people initially.

However, the DPI said in its report that there were some more teachers who got the job illegally.

Following the complaint, the CID carried out raids on Wednesday arresting 38 teachers.

The CID said 24 teachers were arrested from Kolar, five from Bengaluru south, three from Chikkaballapura, and five from Chitradurga.

