UK Conservative lawmaker Murray submits no confidence letter in PM Truss

British Conservative lawmaker Sheryll Murray said on Thursday she had submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"I had high hopes for Liz Truss but after what happened last night her position has become untenable and I have submitted a letter to Sir Graham Brady," Murray said on Twitter.

Brady chairs the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers that sets the rules for selecting and changing the party's leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)