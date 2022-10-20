Left Menu

UK Conservative lawmaker Murray submits no confidence letter in PM Truss

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 14:18 IST
Sheryll Murray Image Credit: Wikipedia
British Conservative lawmaker Sheryll Murray said on Thursday she had submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"I had high hopes for Liz Truss but after what happened last night her position has become untenable and I have submitted a letter to Sir Graham Brady," Murray said on Twitter.

Brady chairs the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers that sets the rules for selecting and changing the party's leader.

