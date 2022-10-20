Narakasur Vadh: As Diwali nears, Goa youth get busy making effigies

Goa's Diwali tradition of setting ablaze 'Narakasur' effigies, associated with a chapter in the life of Lord Krishna, is in full swing as groups of youth work through the night to create the cloth-and-dry grass structures with the emphasis on making the face as ''scary'' as possible.

The effigies, which can be as high as 20 metres, are made over a month, with most of the work taking place at night, said Aditya Canaconkar of Nagueshi village in South Goa's Ponda taluka.

The Nagueshi Youth Club, to which Canaconkar belongs, has won several prizes in the annual 'Narakasur Vadh (killing)' competitions that are held in the early hours Diwali across the coastal state.

These effigies, made of cloth and dry grass, are displayed in various competitions, most of which are held in places like Margao in South Goa and Porvorim in North Goa.

''Our club has been preparing such effigies since 2005. My father and his friends used to do it earlier. It is a tradition that has been carried over through generations,'' Canaconkar explained.

According to Shivdas Naik, another member of Nagueshi Youth Club, the winning point is the face of the Narakasur effigy.

''The more fierce Narakasur looks, greater the chances of winning the competition. The face of Narakasur is what matters. It must be really scary,'' he said.

''During the competition, a boy dressed as Lord Krishna performs stunts in front of the effigy before shooting an arrow to symbolically kill the mythological demon. The concept is getting advanced with the passage of time, with many groups using hydraulic mechanisms to get the effigy to move,'' Naik explained.

The Nagueshi Youth Club prefers the traditional manual method of the mouth and neck of the effigy being moved by hand, Naik added.

In a bylane of Margao, the Sai Yuva Mandal is busy creating an effigy with great care, with one member saying the concept for every year is different and efforts are taken to ensure secrecy so that no rival group copies it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)