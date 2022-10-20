Left Menu

4 people killed, 7 injured in house blast in MP

PTI | Morena | Updated: 20-10-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 14:27 IST
4 people killed, 7 injured in house blast in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed and seven others injured in a blast in a house having a godown of crackers in Banmore town of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Thursday, police said.

The cause of the explosion is not clear as of now, Morena Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri told PTI.

The house collapsed in the incident which took place around 11 am, he said.

Three members of a family and one other person were killed, while seven people were injured and rushed to a hospital, he said.

Since the quantity of crackers found in the godown was not much, it cannot be said with certainty if the blast was because of gunpowder or due to bursting of a cylinder, the official said.

A team of experts is examining the cause of the explosion, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022