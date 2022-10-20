Left Menu

Car bomb injures two in northern Iraq: security sources

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 20-10-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 14:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Iraq

Two people were injured in a car bombing in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya on Thursday, police and hospital sources said, a relatively rare attack in a major city in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Police cordoned off a street in central Sulaimaniya where the parked car bomb had exploded and "an immediate investigation has been initiated" to determine the target of the attack, said a security source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

