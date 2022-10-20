Car bomb injures two in northern Iraq: security sources
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 20-10-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 14:42 IST
Two people were injured in a car bombing in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya on Thursday, police and hospital sources said, a relatively rare attack in a major city in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.
Police cordoned off a street in central Sulaimaniya where the parked car bomb had exploded and "an immediate investigation has been initiated" to determine the target of the attack, said a security source.
