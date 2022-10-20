Chad protesters loot PM's party office, police fire tear gas

Protesters in Chad on Thursday looted and set fire to newly appointed Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo's party headquarters, the party's vice-president said.

The building was attacked as police violently dispersed protests in the capital N'Djamena calling for a quicker transition to democratic rule in the military-led country. "Our headquarters were ransacked and then set on fire this morning," National Union for Democracy and Renewal (UNDR) vice-president Celestin Topona told Reuters via telephone.

"The guard was almost lynched by violent protesters," he said. Kebzabo, the UNDR president, was

named prime minister last week after his predecessor resigned to pave way for a new administration.

