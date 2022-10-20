Russia says it continued to hit Ukrainian energy and military sites over last 24 hours
20-10-2022
Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday its forces continued to hit military and energy targets in Ukraine over the last 24 hours.
It also said Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region, from which local Russian-installed officials are currently evacuating tens of thousands of residents.
