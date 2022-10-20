Price of areca nut, coconut

Following are areca nut and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 52,500 to Rs 56,000 model Rs 53,000 New Supari: Rs 42,000 to Rs 48,500 model Rs 46,000 Koka: Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,500 model Rs 26,000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 19,000 2nd quality: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 model Rs 13,000.

