UP: Man kills brother with axe

A man allegedly hacked his elder brother to death with an axe following an argument, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Anetha village under Mohhabatpur Painsa police station. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samar Bahadur Singh said, ''One Amir attacked his elder brother Faiyaz (40) on the head with an axe at his house on Thursday morning. The injured was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors. Amir fled from the spot after the incident.'' The officer said a police team reached the spot. As per preliminary information, it appears that the accused is mentally unstable. Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination and initiated an investigation.

