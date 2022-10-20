Left Menu

UP: Man kills brother with axe

A man allegedly hacked his elder brother to death with an axe following an argument, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in Anetha village under Mohhabatpur Painsa police station. Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Samar Bahadur Singh said, One Amir attacked his elder brother Faiyaz 40 on the head with an axe at his house on Thursday morning.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 20-10-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 15:39 IST
UP: Man kills brother with axe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly hacked his elder brother to death with an axe following an argument, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Anetha village under Mohhabatpur Painsa police station. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samar Bahadur Singh said, ''One Amir attacked his elder brother Faiyaz (40) on the head with an axe at his house on Thursday morning. The injured was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors. Amir fled from the spot after the incident.'' The officer said a police team reached the spot. As per preliminary information, it appears that the accused is mentally unstable. Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination and initiated an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022