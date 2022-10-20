UK expects China to waive immunity if consulate officials face police charges
20-10-2022
Britain expects China to waive diplomatic immunity for any official facing police charges over an incident in which a man was dragged inside the grounds of a Chinese consulate, a junior British foreign office minister said on Thursday.
"Let me be clear that if the police determine there are grounds to charge any officials, we would expect the Chinese Consulate to waive immunity for those officials. If they do not, then diplomatic consequences will follow," Jesse Norman told parliament.
