Suspicious bird caught near Indo-Pak border

A suspicious bird with rings on its leg was caught near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. Border Security Force (BSF) troops caught the Asian Houbara Bustard with rings on its legs near Longewala this morning.

The matter is being examined, the BSF sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)