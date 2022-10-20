Left Menu

Congress get MLA advance bail in rape, attempt-to-murder case

A Kerala sessions court here on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly facing charge of rape and attempt to murder.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-10-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 15:52 IST
Congress get MLA advance bail in rape, attempt-to-murder case
A Kerala sessions court here on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly facing charge of rape and attempt to murder. He is untraceable.

The court granted him the relief subject to various conditions, a prosecutor in the case said.

The conditions would be known after a detailed order is available, he said.

Besides rape and attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the alleged victim who stated he had abducted and manhandled her.

The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend. The victim claimed that Kunnappilly offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

