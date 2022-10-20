Over 28 tons of fake cumin seeds seized in Delhi factory bust

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted an illegal factory in Kanjhawala which allegedly made fake cumin seeds and arrested its owner, officials said on Thursday.

The 43-year-old accused was identified as Suresh Gupta, resident of Budh Vihar, Phase-I. He was running the factory making fake cumin seeds by using grass, jaggery vinegar and stone powder, the officials said.

More than 400 sacks of fake cumin seeds weighing a total of over 28 tons were recovered, police said, adding the value of recovered items exceeds Rs 1 crore.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said police had received input about the factory in which fake cumin seeds were being made.

Considering it a matter of grave concern related to public health, information was further worked upon, Yadav said.

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, it was confirmed that Gupta was running an illegal factory in Kanjhawala area and was manufacturing fake cumin seeds in huge quantity. Police were also tipped off that he will transport a large consignment of the same outside Delhi. Immediate raid was planned to bust the illegal factory, the senior police official said.

''Our team acted swiftly and raided the place of information and Gupta, owner of the illegal factory, was apprehended and more than 400 sacks of fake cumin seeds weighing around 70 kg each were recovered,'' he said.

''The staff of Food Safety Department was also called at the place of recovery and the samples of fake cumin seeds were collected. The fake cumin seeds were made so well that nobody can discern that they are not real,'' he added.

The officer said the workers in the illegal factory used to prepare fake cumin seeds which resembled real cumin seeds in colour, size and overall appearance. These seeds were mixed with genuine cumin seeds in a proportion for selling the same in the market.

''Although no previous criminal record has been found against him, it is suspected that on and off Gupta has been involved in this activity for years now. He used to change his factory addresses frequently. This particular factory was recently started by him. This time he tried to supply a huge consignment but was caught by the Crime Branch,'' the special commissioner of police (crime) said.

Police said that an investigation is in progress to identify the place and people where the consignment concerned was destined to.

