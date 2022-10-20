Left Menu

3 Indians among 4 arrested after shootout in Nepal

The head of the cooperative in Bagmati Municipality where the victim works was also arrested by the Nepalese police. All four accused were arrested as they were trying to cross the India-Nepal border on Wednesday night, the paper added.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-10-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 15:59 IST
3 Indians among 4 arrested after shootout in Nepal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Three Indian nationals were among four persons arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Nepal's Madhesh province, bordering India, according to a media report on Thursday. Gulshan Singh (22), Saurabh Shah (20), and Rehan Singh (20), all hailing from Bihar were arrested for a shootout that took place on Wednesday in Madhesh province's Bagmati municipality, in which a man was shot at, My Republica newspaper reported.

The injured man is being treated at the Namuna Hospital in Sarlahi district. The head of the cooperative in Bagmati Municipality where the victim works was also arrested by the Nepalese police. All four accused were arrested as they were trying to cross the India-Nepal border on Wednesday night, the paper added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022