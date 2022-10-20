3 Indians among 4 arrested after shootout in Nepal

Three Indian nationals were among four persons arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Nepal's Madhesh province, bordering India, according to a media report on Thursday. Gulshan Singh (22), Saurabh Shah (20), and Rehan Singh (20), all hailing from Bihar were arrested for a shootout that took place on Wednesday in Madhesh province's Bagmati municipality, in which a man was shot at, My Republica newspaper reported.

The injured man is being treated at the Namuna Hospital in Sarlahi district. The head of the cooperative in Bagmati Municipality where the victim works was also arrested by the Nepalese police. All four accused were arrested as they were trying to cross the India-Nepal border on Wednesday night, the paper added.

