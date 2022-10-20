Concept Medical Inc. & Its Group Company Envision Scientific, Celebrated Founder’s Day by Significantly Contributing to Society through Sustainable CSR

Rising well beyond its business activities, the Concept Medical Group on the occasion of its Founder's Day, contributed to a positive societal impact through diverse community engagement initiatives including Mega Blood donation camp at all its three facilities which comprised of Asia's largest manufacturing unit at Sachin SEZ for DES and DCB.

The event was indeed a great success with the presence of Shri. Paresh Patel (SMC Standing Comittee Chairperson), Smt. Hemaliben Boghawala (Mayor, Surat). They lit the lamp & graced the event with their presence while encouraging the donors.

The occasion also witnessed the grand presence of the Development Commissioner of SurSEZ, Shri Virendra Singh (I.T.S), along with Asst. commissioner CGST & Customs Specified Officer, Sachin SEZ Shri Ashok Singh (IRS). They praised the initiatives undertaken by Concept Medical and motivated the donors. On the occasion Shri Virendra Singh said that such CSR initiatives are the need of the hour. Blood donations, Green belt expansion by Tree plantations, promotion of Menstrual hygiene among women of weaker section & taking care of under nourished red zone kids are the issues which still remain unnoticed, and Concept Medical under the roof of Concept Foundation took steps for the betterment of these unlooked issues under its CSR project. Dr Manish Doshi (Founder & MD of Concept Medical & Envision Scientific), while joining hands with dignitaries present, Smt. Kailashben Solanki, Corporator – Ward 22, Surat & Smt. Gayatriben Jariwala, Asst. Commissioner SMC announced to take care of hundreds of red zone kids of her constituency by providing free Protein Supplements, Vitamin B12 / D3 syrups and other medicines for year to come.

The efforts of the group have already touched the lives of many, as the entire week was celebrated as Founder's Week. The week was dedicated to distribution of food, water, Footwear & clothes for more than thousands of under privileged. Furthermore, on 18th October two great initiatives were taken by Concept Medical that being, providing sanitary pads to thousands of women from lower section of society and taking care of hundreds of children in Red Zone area by providing them protein and vitamin supplements (B12 syrup and medicines) to empower them.

"At Concept Medical, our vision is to build an inclusive India by pioneering a holistic model to address our nation's multifaceted development challenges and contribute to its collective aspirations. Central to our philosophy is the commitment to enhance the quality of life of people from marginalized and vulnerable communities, by empowering them and catalyzing change through innovative and sustainable solutions", said Dr Manish Doshi while addressing the donors and dignitaries.

Our prime objective is to create and support meaningful activities through innovative institutions to address some of India's most pressing developmental challenges, said Parth Doshi - CMO & Director of Concept Medical & Envision Scientific.

The event of Blood Donation camp was stamped with more than 300 units of blood being donated by proud donors. Concept Medical Group has pledged to contribute continuously and more frequently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)