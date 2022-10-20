Maha: Decomposed body of tiger found in Chandrapur forest

The decomposed carcass of an adult tiger was found on Thursday in Ballarpur forest division in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said.

A forest guard patrolling the area falling within Central Chanda division spotted the big cat's body, the official said.

''Preliminary investigations suggest the tiger may have died of old age. We are awaiting the post mortem report to know the exact cause of death,'' said Prakash Lonkar, Chief Conservator of Forests, Chandrapur Circle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)