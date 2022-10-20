Left Menu

UK PM Liz Truss meeting 1922 Committee head Brady

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 16:31 IST
UK PM Liz Truss meeting 1922 Committee head Brady
Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is meeting with Graham Brady, the head of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers, a source in Truss's Downing Street office said.

Truss is battling to retain her grip on power after a tumultous six weeks in the job that has included financial market chaos in response to her government's economic programme, and the replacement of two of her most senior ministers. Several of Truss's own Conservative lawmakers have called on her to quit, with some saying they had submitted letters of no confidence in Truss to Brady, whose committee sets the rules for selecting and changing the party's leader.

