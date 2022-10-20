Left Menu

UK defence minister says Russian aircraft fired missile near British plane over Black Sea

29, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday. Wallace told parliament Britain had suspended patrols following the incident and expressed their concerns to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Russia said it was a technical malfunction and Wallace said Britain has now resumed patrols. The patrols now have fighter aircraft escorts, he added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 16:47 IST
UK defence minister says Russian aircraft fired missile near British plane over Black Sea
Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • United Kingdom

A Russian aircraft released a missile near a British aircraft patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on Sept. 29, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Wallace told parliament Britain had suspended patrols following the incident and expressed their concerns to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Russia said it was a technical malfunction and Wallace said Britain has now resumed patrols. The patrols now have fighter aircraft escorts, he added.

