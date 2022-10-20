UK defence minister says Russian aircraft fired missile near British plane over Black Sea

A Russian aircraft released a missile near a British aircraft patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on Sept. 29, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Wallace told parliament Britain had suspended patrols following the incident and expressed their concerns to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Russia said it was a technical malfunction and Wallace said Britain has now resumed patrols. The patrols now have fighter aircraft escorts, he added.

