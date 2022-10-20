Left Menu

Austria confirms one of its citizens has been arrested in Iran

Austria on Thursday confirmed the arrest of one its citizens in Iran, a day after the semi-official Fars news agency said Iranian security forces had arrested 14 foreigners "in recent riots" in Iran. The Austrian Foreign Ministry said the arrest of the Austrian man was not connected to the demonstrations. "The Iranian authorities have confirmed the arrest of an Austrian citizen.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 20-10-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 16:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Austria on Thursday confirmed the arrest of one its citizens in Iran, a day after the semi-official Fars news agency said Iranian security forces had arrested 14 foreigners "in recent riots" in Iran. Iran has blamed "thugs" linked to "foreign enemies" for nationwide protests that erupted after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

Fars, believed to be affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, did not say when or where the arrests of the foreigners, including Afghan, American, British, Austrian and French citizens, were made. The Austrian Foreign Ministry said the arrest of the Austrian man was not connected to the demonstrations.

"The Iranian authorities have confirmed the arrest of an Austrian citizen. We urge the authorities in Tehran to clarify the circumstances behind his arrest," the ministry said in a statement. "According to the Iranian authorities he is accused of a crime unrelated to the demonstrations that have taken place continuously since the death of Mahsa Amini," the ministry said, adding that it would provide consular assistance to the person, whom it did not name.

