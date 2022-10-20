Left Menu

Seek relief in SC, K'taka HC tells petitioners challenging Aadhar contracts to foreign firms

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-10-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 16:54 IST
Seek relief in SC, K'taka HC tells petitioners challenging Aadhar contracts to foreign firms
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed a petitioner to seek relief against his challenge to the Aadhar infrastructure contracts being issued to foreign companies.

Since the petitioner, Colonel (retired) Mathew Thomas had already approached the Supreme Court earlier regarding privacy concerns of Aadhar, the HC division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok N Kinagi said it would be proper for him to place this issue before the apex court.

The HC, however, said that the doors of the HC were open if the Supreme Court directed him to seek relief from it.

The petitioner had claimed that four foreign entities were entrusted with collecting data and biometrics for Aadhar.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing through video conference to argue the case, submitted information regarding Indian citizens being entrusted to foreign entities, and said that since Aadhar is linked to phone numbers and bank accounts, this information in the hands of foreign entities would adversely affect national security interests.

He also contended that the High Court has the jurisdiction to hear the issue just like the Supreme Court.

The High Court, however, disposed of the petition suggesting that they approach the Supreme Court as the petitioner had earlier filed a petition in the apex court regarding privacy issues of Aadhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022