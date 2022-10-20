Left Menu

Israel, Bahrain agree to cooperate on agriculture, food security

The signing took place at an international conference in the Red Sea port of Eilat whose focus included "innovation in aquaculture, as part of global efforts to address food security," Israel's Agriculture Ministry said in a statement. Also present were delegates from United Arab Emirates and Morocco, which also drew closer to Israel under the so-called "Abraham Accords" two years ago.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-10-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 16:56 IST
Israel, Bahrain agree to cooperate on agriculture, food security
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel and Bahrain have signed an agriculture cooperation deal, Israeli officials said on Thursday, bringing closer the countries that forged ties under a U.S.-diplomatic push in 2020. The signing took place at an international conference in the Red Sea port of Eilat whose focus included "innovation in aquaculture, as part of global efforts to address food security," Israel's Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

Also present were delegates from United Arab Emirates and Morocco, which also drew closer to Israel under the so-called "Abraham Accords" two years ago. The Israeli ministry said that, persuant to a government decision, Eilat would "become a centre for research and development of food from the sea and the desert".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022