Russian aircraft missile launch not deliberate escalation - UK defence minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 17:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday that he did not consider the release of a missile by a Russian aircraft near a British aircraft patrolling in international airspace to be a deliberate escalation.
"We don't consider this a deliberate escalation by the Russians, our analysis would concur it was a malfunction," Wallace told parliament.
"However, it is a reminder of quite how dangerous things can be when you choose to use your fighters in the manner that the Russians have done over many periods of time."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's Tesco trims profit view as shoppers face costs squeeze
Britain's Tesco trims profit outlook on macro uncertainty
Russians fleeing mobilization will not automatically get French visas - minister
Britain's Tesco sees full-year profit at lower end of guidance
Russians fleeing mobilization will not automatically get French visas - minister