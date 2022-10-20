Left Menu

No need for alarm, says UK defence minister about his U.S. visit

20-10-2022
No need for alarm, says UK defence minister about his U.S. visit
Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace told parliament on Thursday there was no cause for alarm over his urgent trip to meet allies in the United States.

Asked about the visit to Washington, D.C., Wallace said: "I went to the Pentagon, the State Department, the National Security Adviser and other meetings, and made sure that we are all understanding our planning processes about what we would do in the event of a whole range of things."

"I don't think people should be alarmed by it ... I would hope they would take comfort that my priority is if necessary getting on a plane to go and do that."

