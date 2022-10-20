ED seizes assets of dead Rajasthan narcotics dealer, his family members

Assets worth over Rs 8.53 crore of a deceased Rajasthan-based narcotics dealer, who allegedly had links with an African drug lord, his family members and associates have been attached by the ED as part of a money laundering probe, the agency said on Thursday.

The action has been taken against Subhash Dudani in a case linked to manufacture and sale of Methaqualone tablets, a prohibited substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement that Dudani along with his associates ran an ''international and illegal'' drug racket, partnering with Late Ronny Jonny Smith, an African drug lord. A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach a total of 18 properties located in Mumbai and Udaipur, the federal agency said.

The book value of these properties is Rs 8,53,20,372 and 12 of them are located in Udaipur while the rest are in Mumbai. Dudani had set up separate units at Udaipur, Kandla and Nagpur for manufacturing, transporting and illegal smuggling of methaqualone tablets to African countries under the guise of exports, devising different techniques on each occasion, the ED alleged.

''Based on the evidence and material gathered during the investigation, it has been established that Subhash Dudani and others generated proceeds of crime through the sale of illegal drugs while simultaneously setting up CDRs/DVDs manufacturing unit and other trading entities at Dubai, Hong Kong, Kenya and London either in his name or in the name of his employees/associates as front businesses for laundering such proceeds from the sale of drugs,'' the agency said.

The ''proceeds of crime'' earned out of the illegal sale of these drugs abroad, mainly in African countries, were introduced to various companies floated by him in the UAE and Hong Kong, the ED said.

''Subsequently, these funds were transferred to his Indian NRE/NRO accounts, and to the bank accounts of his associates and companies in India at Udaipur and Mumbai. Cash was also brought in through various Hawala channels to India,'' it said. Dudani, apart from investing in various companies to further his narcotics business, used these funds to purchase properties in his name and in the name of his associates, family members and companies, it said. The money laundering case stems from a charge sheet filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence against Dudani and others a few years back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)