Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa govt denies deal with Taliban

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday categorically denied reports about reaching any deal with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and instead asked the militant group's leadership to call back their men to Afghanistan.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmud Khan was personally monitoring the situation that emerged after alleged regrouping of the Taliban militants in hilly parts of the Swat district, his aide told reporters.

Chief Minister Khan has vowed that his government would not compromise on security, as well as, the law and order situation in the district, his Special Assistant on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said during a press conference.

The KPK government recently held a meeting with the local commanders of the TTP about ending the menace of terrorism in the province, Saif said, adding that the talks had created an impression on social media that the provincial government had reached a deal with the militant group about handing over some areas in Malakand division and former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) to the militant group.

Saif stressed that the information doing rounds of social media was incorrect and that there was no such understanding with the militant outfit that demands the imposition of Sharia law across Pakistan.

The talks with the TTP were held within the parameters of the Constitution and the law of the land, said Saif, adding that no deal has been finalised yet to this effect with the militants.

Responding to a question, the official clarified that the chief minister had clearly said that his government would go to any extent for the maintenance of public order in the province.

About the Mingora bypass road incident, where police had killed two people on suspicion of being terrorists, the special assistant clarified that it was not an act of terrorism but a criminal incident that is being probed by the police.

Saif also appealed in his personal capacity to the TTP leadership to call back their men from Swat to Afghanistan and stressed that Pakistani militants must disarm themselves in order to establish lasting peace in the Malakand division and tribal districts.

The people of Swat from all walks of life held wide-ranging protests after the re-emergence of the Taliban in parts of the district in the wake of talks between the TTP and the government.

The social circles demanded immediate action against the TTP regrouping in their former strongholds.

The forces launched a massive combing operation in mountainous areas of Swat a few days ago to flush out militants who reportedly fled back to Afghanistan.

There were reportedly 300 to 400 militants establishing their camps in hilly areas of Swat, which the local community strongly resisted.

As a result of strong reaction by the local population, the militants had no other option except to leave the areas they had occupied after their return from Afghanistan.

