Merck KGaA sticks with China strategy despite geopolitical tensions

Merck KGaA's investment strategy in China has not changed despite rising geopolitical tensions, but the German healthcare and chip materials maker is "mindful of the potential risks", its CEO told Reuters on Thursday. China is key region for the semiconductor industry and drug companies, including Merck, but geopolitical challenges are growing.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 17:52 IST
Merck KGaA's investment strategy in China has not changed despite rising geopolitical tensions, but the German healthcare and chip materials maker is "mindful of the potential risks", its CEO told Reuters on Thursday.

China is key region for the semiconductor industry and drug companies, including Merck, but geopolitical challenges are growing. While Taiwan has lived under the Chinese threat for decades, war games in early August have rattled nerves in the semiconductor industry, which has a strong presence on the island. There is a need for "constructive dialogue" with markets like China that are important to German industry, and Merck, Chief Executive Belen Garijo said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview.

"We are mindful of the potential risks ... but our investment policy has not changed," she said.

