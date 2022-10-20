UK PM Truss expected to make a statement at 1230 GMT
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 17:57 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss was expected to make a statement on her future imminently on Thursday, as her staff moved a lecturn into the street.
Truss has been under mounting pressure to quit, just six weeks into the job, after she launched an economic policy that triggered a bond market rout.
