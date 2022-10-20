Left Menu

Russia dismisses claims by former diplomat who resigned over war

Boris Bondarev, a counsellor at Russia's permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said in an article published on Oct. 17 that President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine had set Russia on a path towards turmoil. When asked about Bondarev's critique in Foreign Affairs, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova compared him to Andrei Vlasov, a Soviet military commander who defected to the Nazis in 1942.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:22 IST
Russia dismisses claims by former diplomat who resigned over war
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday dismissed claims by a former diplomat who resigned over the war in Ukraine, casting him as a low level turncoat who was far less significant figure that a famous Soviet traitor. Boris Bondarev, a counsellor at Russia's permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said in an article published on Oct. 17 that President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine had set Russia on a path towards turmoil.

When asked about Bondarev's critique in Foreign Affairs, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova compared him to Andrei Vlasov, a Soviet military commander who defected to the Nazis in 1942. "I would like to say to you that he is on a very different scale to Vlasov," Zakharova said when asked about Bondarev by Reuters at a briefing in Moscow.

"And to you, I would sincerely advise you to keep to journalism," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022