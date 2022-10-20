Delhi HC rejects plea against absolute firecracker ban

Noting pendency of issues related to firecrackers before the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition challenging the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's complete ban on sale and use of firecrackers, including those classified green.

Justice Yashwant Varma dismissed a petition by two merchants who sought to ''purchase, sell and store only green crackers'' during the festive season, and said it was not appropriate for the high court to independently examine such a challenge when the issue ''does appear to be engaging the attention'' of the top court.

The court, however, said the petitioners were free to initiate appropriate proceedings under the law to seek redressal of their grievances.

''From the material placed on record, the court notes the issue of pollution as a result of use of firecracker during the Diwali festival was first considered by the Supreme Court (in a case). That petition remains pending on the board of the Supreme Court,'' the high court observed. Subsequently, another writ petition came to be preferred before the Supreme Court seeking issuing of guidelines in respect of sale, purchase and bursting of permissible firecrackers. The petition also produces some of the banning orders issued by a few states and has been tagged with the earlier plea, it said ''In view of the aforesaid, it would not be appropriate for this court to entertain an independent challenge, especially since the issue does appear to be engaging the attention of the Supreme Court,'' the high court said.

It said accordingly, while this ''writ petition stands dismissed, this order shall not preclude the petitioner from initiating such appropriate proceedings as may be permitted in law''.

The owners of Shiva Fireworks and Jai Mata Stores had approached the high court last month, assailing the ban imposed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers, including green crackers, in the city during the coming months.

On Thursday, the counsel for the petitioner said that the recent petition filed before the Supreme Court only ''makes a mention of the ban'' and does not challenge it and was a ''general type of petition''. Observing that the plea before the top court refers to the ban, Justice Varma said, ''We will not be inclined to entertain this writ petition. It won't be appropriate for us to entertain the challenge here.'' ''If you want to intervene in that petition, we can grant you that liberty,'' the court told the petitioner's counsel. The petitioners had emphasised in their plea that the ''last-minute ban'' imposed by the DPCC on September 14 was arbitrary and illegal, and adversely affects their livelihood.

According to the petitioners, the absolute ban by the DPCC was in contravention of the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which never provided for such a blanket prohibition.

In their plea, the petitioners had said that the air quality in Delhi has been ''moderate'' since August 15 and there was no occasion to impose a ban even on the use of green crackers.

''It is clear from the order of the learned NGT, dated December 1, 2020, and that of the Supreme Court dated July 23, 2021, that a complete ban on the use of crackers is impermissible. Restrictions can be made only in cases where the air quality is poor. The same is not the case in Delhi,'' the plea had said.

Relying on the above, and on the judicial orders that have been passed from time to time, the petitioners and similarly placed sellers had stocked up on green crackers, which complied with the mandate set by the Supreme Court, it said. However, the impugned direction has imposed a blanket ban on the sale of all firecrackers, the plea added.

