Britain readies sanctions in response to Iran supplying weapons in Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday he would announce further sanctions in response to Iran's supply of drones for use in "attacking civilian targets and critical infrastructure" in Ukraine.
"Iran cannot be allowed to violate UN resolutions," Cleverly said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Musk reverses course, again: he's ready to buy Twitter, build 'X' app
U.S. military aid to Ukraine boosts risk of clash -Russian envoy
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine reports rapid push back of Russian troops on two fronts
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now