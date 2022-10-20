Several areas in Hosur inundated, rescue and relief activity launched

Several areas in the industrial hub of Hosur were inundated owing to heavy rain since October 19 night. As hundreds of houses were marooned, the district administration and fire and rescue personnel launched rescue operation as early as 6.30 am today.

According to sources, trained volunteers were involved in rescue operation and people were evacuated to safety. Food, bread packets, milk and water bottles were distributed to the affected families. At Hosur Valley, the fire service personnel rescued people and even pets. Following heavy rain, the Raja canal in Hosur got breached causing a sudden inundation in the area. Water entered the residential localities displacing furniture. As the water level rose by about 3 feet, people could not step out of their houses. Houses in ​​Samathuvapuram too were surrounded by a sheet of water and people spent a sleepless night. Apart from KCC layout, Brindavan Nagar, NGO colony and Hosur valley phase II were inundated. Hosur Corporation Commissioner K Balasubramanian said efforts were on to drain out the flood water. Hosur Mayor S A Sathya, who along with Deputy Mayor Anandaiah, visited the affected areas, said water entered the KCC Nagar area due to encroachments along the Raja Canal. Water from the Anekal and Begepalli lakes in rural Karnataka that got breached owing to heavy rain, and the overnight downpour in the district had aggravated the inundation, an official said. Denkanikottai in the district received 10 cm rainfall while Hosur and Hosur AWS received 7 cm rainfall each. The IMD Chennai has forecast light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till October 23.

