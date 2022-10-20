Truck driver, manager held with forged permission letters to enter no-entry zones in Gurugram

A driver and a manager at his firm were arrested for forging a document that allowed the firm’s loading trucks inside the no-entry zones, police said on Thursday.

The documents they showed to the police at several no-entry checkpoints were forged to have had been signed by Gurugram Police Commissioner and ACP Traffic, police said.

The driver and the manager were booked at Sector 10 A Police Station, they said. According to the complaint filed by Traffic Constable Jackie posted at Sector-37 T-point, he had stopped a truck on Wednesday around 7.30 pm coming from Hero Honda Chowk, a no-entry zone at that time.

“The driver of the truck, Kamlesh Yadav, produced photocopies of two documents bearing permission in no-entry areas and apparently signed by the Police Commissioner and the other by ACP Traffic. ''The driver said that the truck owner and manager Murari Lal Sharma are permitted to enter no-entry areas,” the constable said in his complaint.

“But during the investigation, both documents were found to have been forged. In the meantime, Murari Lal Sharma also came and claimed to have permission for the trucks to enter the no-entry areas. But his claim also proved baseless as the signatures on papers were fake,” he said. Both, Sharma and the driver, were booked under several sections of the IPC, including cheating and forgery, police said.

“We nabbed the driver and the manager late at night and they are being questioned,” said Sub Inspector Om Prakash, the Investigating Officer in the case.

