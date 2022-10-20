Left Menu

UP teacher ends life

PTI | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:50 IST
A teacher allegedly ended her life by hanging herself in her house in the Yaduvansh Nagar locality in the Shikohabad area here on Thursday, police said.

Daksha Yadav (30), who was posted in Army school in Agra hanged herself in her room, Circle officer, Shikohabad, Kamlesh Kumar said.

Her body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

The victim's brother Amit Kumar alleged that she was harassed by her husband Bhupendra Yadav, who was a teacher in a primary school in Mainpuri.

Police is probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

