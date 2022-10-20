SC to hear on Friday plea against preventive detention of Kerala law student
List it for tomorrow, a bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said on Thursday.The mother of the student detainee said he has been under preventive detention for more than 110 days and that the Kerala High Court had granted time to law enforcement authorities in September to secure the opinion of the law department on his detention.The plea has challenged the high court order.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday the plea of a mother whose law student son has been detained under a Kerala law on prevention of anti-social activities. “List it for tomorrow,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said on Thursday.
The mother of the student detainee said he has been under preventive detention for more than 110 days and that the Kerala High Court had granted time to law enforcement authorities in September to secure the opinion of the law department on his detention.
The plea has challenged the high court order. It has sought quashing of the detention order and freedom for the student without further delay.
Lawyer K Varghese mentioned the matter for urgent hearing which was allowed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bela M Trivedi
- Kerala
- The Supreme Court
- K Varghese
- Uday
- Kerala High Court
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India brings its new OOH campaign Floating Showroom in the Backwaters of Kerala
'Vidyarambham': Toddlers step into world of knowledge in Kerala on Vijayadasami
Norway offers assistance to Kerala to implement new projects in fisheries
Kerala Police officer suspended over alleged links with banned outfit PFI
CBI summons former principal secretary to Kerala CMO in LIFE Mission Case