SC to hear on Friday plea against preventive detention of Kerala law student

List it for tomorrow, a bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said on Thursday.The mother of the student detainee said he has been under preventive detention for more than 110 days and that the Kerala High Court had granted time to law enforcement authorities in September to secure the opinion of the law department on his detention.The plea has challenged the high court order.

SC to hear on Friday plea against preventive detention of Kerala law student
The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday the plea of a mother whose law student son has been detained under a Kerala law on prevention of anti-social activities. “List it for tomorrow,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said on Thursday.

The mother of the student detainee said he has been under preventive detention for more than 110 days and that the Kerala High Court had granted time to law enforcement authorities in September to secure the opinion of the law department on his detention.

The plea has challenged the high court order. It has sought quashing of the detention order and freedom for the student without further delay.

Lawyer K Varghese mentioned the matter for urgent hearing which was allowed.

